Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Richard Fleeshman & More to Join Patti LuPone in Gender-Swapped Company
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 29, 2018
Richard Fleeshman
(Photo: Elliott & Harper Productions)

Ghost alum Richard Fleeshman is among the newly announced complete cast of Marianne Elliott's upcoming gender-swapped take on Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company. The new production is scheduled to begin performances on September 26 at London's Gielgud Theatre with an opening scheduled for October 17. The cast is led by the previously announced Rosalie Craig as "Bobbi," Patti LuPone as Joanne and Mel Giedroyc as Sarah.

Fleeshman will take on the role of Andy, with George Blagden (Versailles) as PJ and Matthew Seadon-Young (Assassins) as Theo. These roles were renamed for the new staging: Andy was originally April, PJ was originally Marta and Theo was Kathy.

The cast will also include Gavin Spokes (Quiz) as Harry, Richard Henders (The Beaux Stratagem) as David, Jennifer Saayeng (Ragtime) as Jenny, Ashley Campbell (Sunny Afternoon) as Peter and Ben Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera) as Harry.

Company centers on Bobbie's 35th birthday party as her friends begin to wonder why she isn't married, why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to start a family. The musical features iconic songs including "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side" and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."

Joining Elliott on the creative team are designer Bunny Christie and musical director Joel Fram.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Broadway's Best Lend Their Voices to the Classic Call for Unity 'We Are the World'
  2. Tony Winner Glenda Jackson Sets Broadway Return in King Lear
  3. I Got You, Babe! Here's a First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks & Micaela Diamond in The Cher Show
  4. A Bronx Tale Musical Sets Broadway Closing Date
  5. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Bernadette Peters as Dolly, Angels in America & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers