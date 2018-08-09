All-Female Glengarry Glen Ross, Directed by Amy Morton, to Arrive on Broadway

David Mamet's Pulitzer-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross is returning to Broadway in a production like you've never seen before. The new staging, directed by two-time Tony nominee Amy Morton, will feature an all-female ensemble playing the all-male roles. The new mounting will begin performances on Broadway in May 2019, with exact dates, venue and casting to come.



Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job—a ruthless environment in which each character will do anything to come out on top.



This production will mark Amy Morton's Broadway directorial debut. As an actress, she earned Tony nominations for her performances in August: Osage County and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Her work as a director has been seen at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company, where she is a longtime ensemble member.



This unique production of Glengarry—the play's third Broadway revival—follows the announcement of director Marianne Elliott's gender-swapped production of Company, soon to be appearing in London's West End.