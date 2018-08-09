Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

All-Female Glengarry Glen Ross, Directed by Amy Morton, to Arrive on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 9, 2018
Amy Morton
(Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

David Mamet's Pulitzer-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross is returning to Broadway in a production like you've never seen before. The new staging, directed by two-time Tony nominee Amy Morton, will feature an all-female ensemble playing the all-male roles. The new mounting will begin performances on Broadway in May 2019, with exact dates, venue and casting to come.

Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job—a ruthless environment in which each character will do anything to come out on top.

This production will mark Amy Morton's Broadway directorial debut. As an actress, she earned Tony nominations for her performances in August: Osage County and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Her work as a director has been seen at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company, where she is a longtime ensemble member.

This unique production of Glengarry—the play's third Broadway revival—follows the announcement of director Marianne Elliott's gender-swapped production of Company, soon to be appearing in London's West End.

Glengarry Glen Ross

David Mamet's Pulitzer-winning play returns to Broadway with an all-female cast.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Network, Starring Bryan Cranston & Directed by Ivo van Hove, Will Play Broadway
  2. New Revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel to End Broadway Run
  3. Donna Murphy on Healing in Hello, Dolly!, Why She Needs a Fresh Tony Award & More on Show People
  4. Meet the New Anyas Who Are Leading Anastasia Across the World
  5. Skylar Astin to Step into Santino Fontana's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Role in Final Season

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters