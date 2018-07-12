Jonathan Bailey & Alex Gaumond Are Final Couple Announced for Gender-Swapped Company

London stage stars Jonathan Bailey and Alex Gaumond have been announced as the final pair of cast members to perform in Marianne Elliott's gender-reversed production of Company in the West End. Bailey will play Jamie (originally written as the female character Amy) while Gaumond will play his fiancé, Paul. The new staging will begin previews on September 26 at the Gielgud Theatre with an opening scheduled for October 16.



Bailey's theater credits include The York Realist, King Lear, American Psycho and Othello. Gaumond has been seen onstage in Matilda, We Will Rock You, Legally Blonde and Sweeney Todd.



The duo join a previously announced cast led by Rosalie Craig as "Bobbi," Patti LuPone as Joanne, Mel Giedroyc as Sarah, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, George Blagden as PJ, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo, Gavin Spokes as Harry, Richard Henders as David, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Ashley Campbell as Peter and Ben Lewis as Harry.



Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company centers on Bobbie's 35th birthday party as her friends begin to wonder why she isn't married, why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to start a family. The musical features iconic songs including "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side" and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."



Joining Elliott on the creative team are designer Bunny Christie and musical director Joel Fram.