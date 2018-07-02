Kerstin Anderson to Play Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady Sunday Matinee Performances

Kerstin Anderson will be playing the role of Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady for the Sunday matinee performances beginning July 8. Tony nominee Lauren Ambrose will continue to play the role seven shows a week Monday to Saturday.

Anderson is part of the original company of the Tony-nominated revival and is also the Eliza understudy. She most recently starred as Maria in the national tour of The Sound of Music. Her other stage credits include The Light in the Piazza, Antigone, Peter Pan, Cinderella and 13: The Musical.

The cast of My Fair Lady includes Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, Jordan Donica and Diana Rigg. The production is playing at the Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater and is directed by Bartlett Sher.