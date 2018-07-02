Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Theaters Will Dim Lights in Memory of Tony-Nominated Choreographer Gillian Lynne
News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 2, 2018
Gillian Lynne
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

The Broadway community is mourning the loss of two-time Tony Award-nominated choreographer Gillian Lynne, who passed away on July 1 at age 92. The Committee of Theatre Owners has decided to dim the lights of Broadway theaters in New York in her memory on July 2 at exactly 6:45PM for one minute.

"Dame Gillian Lynne’s innovative choreography has dazzled generations of theatregoers and made an indelible mark on musical theater around the world,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “The productions she shaped will continue to move and enchant audiences for decades to come. We join her husband Peter and all of her family, friends and colleagues in mourning her passing and in celebrating her remarkable artistry.”

Lynne received Tony nominations for her work in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats in 1982 and The Phantom of the Opera in 1988. She was most recently credited on Broadway as the choreographer of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 2005.

The Society of London Theatres has announced that the lights will also dim across the West End theaters before evening performances on July 2 as well.

