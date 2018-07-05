Broadway BUZZ

Time to Pivot! Friends! The Musical Parody Announces Closing Date
News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 5, 2018
Katie Johantgen, Alan Trinca, Landon Zwick, Lisa Graye, Seth Blum & Patricia Sabulis in "Friends! The Musical Parody"
(Photo: Russ Rowland)

Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe are going to be leaving Central Perk sooner than expected. Friends! The Musical Parody will play its final performance on July 22 at St. Luke’s Theatre after it was previously announced that the show was extended until September 2. When it ends its run, Friends! The Musical Parody will have played 17 previews and 213 regular performances.

Friends! The Musical Parody is an unauthorized parody of the hit TV show of the same name created by Bob and Tobly McSmith, directed by Paul Stancatomusic with music by Assaf Gleizner. The show stars Seth Blum, Lisa Graye, Katie Johantgen, Patricia Sabulis, Alan Trinca and Landon Zwick as Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Joey and Ross respectively.

The comedy began performances on October 13, 2017 and the show officially opened on November 2, 2017. It was originally a limited engagement set to end on December 31, 2017, but was extended first through March 31 and then again through September 2. 

They'll be there for you! TV's favorite friends hit the stage.
