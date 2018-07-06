Smokey Joe's Cafe Begins off-Broadway Previews

The off-Broadway production of Leiber and Stoller's Smokey Joe's Cafe begins preview performances on July 6 at Stage 42. Joshua Bergasse directs and choreographs the production, which is scheduled to open officially on July 22.

Smokey Joe's Cafe showcases 40 pop standards, including rock 'n' roll and rhyth and blues songs composed by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, including "Hound Dog," "Kansas City," "Stand By Me" and more. The musical revue first premiered on Broadway in 1995 and garnered seven Tony nominations, including Best New Musical. It also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album in 1996.



The cast includes Dwayne Cooper, Jelani Remy, Alysha Umphress, Kyle Taylor Parker, Emma Degerstedt, John Edwards, Dionne D. Figgins, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and Max Sangerman.

The off-Broadway production features scenic designs by Beowulf Boritt, costume designs by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and music supervision by Sonny Paladino.