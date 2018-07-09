Broadway Grosses: Hamilton Still Non-Stop as Holiday Box Offices Boom

The Fourth of July holiday was one for fireworks, burgers and, apparently, theatergoing. Productions including Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong and Straight White Men saw box office increases during the popular vacation week. Those celebrating America's independence also (appropriately) headed to the Richard Rodgers Theatre, whereHamilton raked in a whopping $3,173,284. Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical will mark its third anniversary since its Broadway opening on August 6, and it seems there is still much to celebrate for the revolutionary show.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 8:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,173,284)
2. The Lion King ($2,493,708)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,192,011)
4. Frozen ($2,079,471)
5. Wicked ($1,981,742)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($545,569)
4. A Bronx Tale ($524,500)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($357,180)
2. Straight White Men ($302,222)
1. Head Over Heels ($295,898)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.95%)
2. Come From Away (101.96%)
3. Hamilton (101.76%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.56%)
5. The Boys in the Band (101.32%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (81.26%)
4. Carousel (80.14%)
3. A Bronx Tale (77.91%)
2. Kinky Boots (73.32%)
1. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (62.51%)
Source: The Broadway League
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY