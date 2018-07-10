Christina Sajous to Join Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants; Lilli Cooper Sets Exit Date

Christina Sajous is returning to Broadway! The talented stage alum will join the company of SpongeBob SquarePants in the role of Sandy Cheeks beginning on July 24. Original cast member Lilli Cooper, who is scheduled to appear in the pre-Broadway production of Tootsie, will play her final performance on July 22. As previously announced, SpongeBob SquarePants will end its run at the Palace Theatre on September 16 in advance of a national tour.



Sajous has been seen on Broadway in Holler If Ya Hear Me, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Baby It's You! and American Idiot. Her off-Broadway credits include Forever Dusty, (The Blood) Electra and King Lear.



The principal cast of SpongeBob SquarePants also includes 2018 Tony nominee Ethan Slater in the title role, with 2018 Tony nominee Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs.



With a book by Kyle Jarrow, SpongeBob SquarePants features original songs by Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yolanda Adams, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., with a song by the late David Bowie. Jonathan Coulton provides additional lyrics.



Go inside the world of SpongeBob SquarePants with the original-cast show clips below.



