Kara Lindsay Returns to Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 12, 2018
Kara Lindsay
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Happy days are here again! Wicked alum Kara Lindsay rejoins the company of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in the role of Cynthia Weil on July 12. The original Newsies star, who was first seen in Beautiful in 2017, replaces Jessica Keenan Wynn, who played her final performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on July 10.

The principal cast of Beautiful also includes Melissa Benoist as Carole King, Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Nancy Opel as Genie Klein. The ensemble features Kerissa Arrington, Adam Dietlein, Kevin Duda, Sidney DuPont, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Paris Nix, Nicholas Ryan, Yasmeen Sulieman, Salisha Thomas, Dashaun Young, Matt Faucher, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Kris Roberts, Sara Sheperd, Daniel Torres and Melvin Tunstall.

Beautiful features a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
