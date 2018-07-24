Broadway BUZZ

Christina Sajous Joins the Cast of Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 24, 2018
Christina Sajous
Christina Sajous returns to Broadway on July 24, taking over the role of Sandy Cheeks in SpongeBob SquarePants. Sajous replaces original cast member Lilli Cooper, who played her final performance on July 22 in advance of appearing in the pre-Broadway production of Tootsie. As previously announcedSpongeBob SquarePants will end its Broadway run at the Palace Theatre on September 16.

Sajous has been seen on Broadway in Holler If Ya Hear Me, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Baby It's You! and American Idiot. Her off-Broadway credits include Forever Dusty, (The Blood) Electra and King Lear.

The principal cast of SpongeBob SquarePants also includes 2018 Tony nominee and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Ethan Slater in the title role, with 2018 Tony nominee Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs.

Directed by Tina Landau with choreography by Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants features a book by Kyle Jarrow and original songs by Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yolanda Adams, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., with a song by the late David Bowie. Jonathan Coulton provides additional lyrics.

