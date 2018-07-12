Dylan Baker & More to Join Janet McTeer in World Premiere Play Bernhardt/Hamlet

Casting is complete for Bernhardt/Hamlet, a world premiere play written by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck. The new work is slated to arrive at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre beginning on September 1 with an opening scheduled for September 25. Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel will direct the production, headlined by the previously announced Tony winner Janet McTeer as legendary French stage actress Sarah Bernhardt.



Newly announced stars include Tony nominee Dylan Baker (The Front Page) as Constant Coquelin, Tony nominee Paxton Whitehead (The Importance of Being Earnest) as Louis, Jason Butler Harner (The Crucible) as Edmond Rostand, Matthew Saldivar (Junk) as Alphonse Mucha, Nick Westrate (Casa Valentina) as Maurice, Ito Aghayere (Junk) as Rosamond, Brittany Bradford (For Colored Girls) as Lysette, Aaron Costa Ganis (Friend Art) as Raoul and Triney Sandoval (Marvin's Room) as Francois.



Bernhardt/Hamlet follows the true story of Bernhardt, who in 1899 set out to take on the title role in a production of Shakespeare's Hamlet.



The play's creative team will include Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design) and Fitz Patton (original music and sound design). Bernhardt/Hamlet is scheduled to play a limited engagement through November 18.