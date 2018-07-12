Broadway BUZZ

Jackie Hoffman in "Fiddler on the Roof"
(Photo: Victor Nechay/ProperPix)
Odds & Ends: Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, Featuring Jackie Hoffman as Yente, Extends Off-Broadway Run & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 12, 2018

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, Featuring Jackie Hoffman as Yente, Extends Off-Broadway Run
The acclaimed new Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof has received an extension from National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. Originally slated for a run through August 26, the new off-Broadway staging will run now through September 2 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Tony and Oscar winner Joey Grey directs the production, which features Emmy-nominated Broadway alum Jackie Hoffman in the role of Yente. The cast is also led by Steven Skybell as Tevye, Mary Illes as Golde, Rachel Zatcoff as Tzeitel, Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodel, Rosie Jo Neddy as Chava, Raquel Nobile as Shprintze, Samantha Hahn as Bielke, Ben Liebert as Motel, Daniel Kahn as Perchik, Cameron Johnson as Fyedka and Bruce Sabath as Lazar Wolf.

John Pankow & More Complete the Cast of Sharr White's The True
Casting is complete for The True, a new by Sharr White (The Other Place) slated to make its world premiere with off-Broadway's The New Group. Scott Elliott will direct the production, scheduled to begin previews on September 4 with an opening set for September 20 at The Pershing Square Signature Center. New to the cast are John Pankow (Mad About You), Glenn Fitzgerald (Othello) and Austin Cauldwell (Intimacy). They join previously announced stars Edie Falco, Michael McKean and Peter Scolari. The True is described as an intimate portrait of the bounds of love, loyalty and female power in the male-dominated world of 1977 patronage politics.

New Musical by Dick Scanlan to Debut with Off-Broadway's Transport Group
Off-Broadway company Transport Group has announced the world premiere musical Renascence as the kickoff to its 2018-2019 season. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), music by Carmel Dean (Vanities) and lyrics from the poems of Edna St. Vincent Millay, whom the musical is based upon. Scanlan will co-direct the production with Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings II, running from October 5 through November 17 at Abrons Arts Center. Casting will be announced at a later date.

