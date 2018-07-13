Broadway BUZZ

New Musical Comedy The Prom Announces a New Broadway Home
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 13, 2018
"The Prom" cast members Courtenay Collins, Beth Leavel, Michael Potts, Caitlin Kinnunen, Brooks Ashmanskas, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber & Angie Schworer
(Photo: Nathan Johnson)

The highly anticipated new musical comedy The Prom will dance to a different Broadway theater when it kicks off performances this fall. Initially announced to play the Cort Theatre, The Prom will now appear at Broadway's Longacre, current home of A Bronx Tale, which recently announced an August 5 closing date. The Prom will begin previews on October 23 with an official opening slated for November 15.

In The Prom, when Broadway’s brassiest stars get word that a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom—and that the press is involved—they gear up to save the day. Featuring a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin, The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. Casey Nicholaw is the musical's director and choreographer.

The principal cast will include Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Brooks Ashmanskas, Caitlin Kinnunen, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins, Josh Lamon, Michael Potts and Isabelle McCalla. The ensemble will feature Courtney Balan, David Josefsberg, Mary Antonini, Josh Franklin, Teddy Toye, Kate Marilley, Drew Redington, Gabi Campo, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Sheldon Henry, Becca Lee, Wayne Mackins, Anthony Norman, Jack Sippel, Kalyn West and Brittany Zeinstra.

The Prom will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

The Prom

Coming to Broadway this fall, a new musical comedy... with issues.
Newsletters