Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

They Got the Beat! Watch The Go-Go's Make a Surprise Appearance at Head Over Heels
Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 13, 2018
The Go-Go's members Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine & Jane Wiedlin join the cast of "Head Over Heels" on stage
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The audience at the July 12 show of Head Over Heels got a special surprise when The Go-Go's came out after the cast's curtain call to perform some of their hit songs. Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin, Charlotte Caffey and Kathy Valentine (drummer Gina Schock was absent) rocked the house with some of their hits. The music of The Go-Go's, which is one of the the most successful all-female groups, serves as the score for the Elizabethan-set Head Over Heels. With a book by Jeff Whitty, adaptation by James Magruder, choreography by Spencer Liff and direction by Michael Mayer, the new musical is a love story with a beat straight out of the 1980s with such songs as "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Mad About You" and "Heaven Is a Place on Earth." Check out the pic above to feel like you're at a Go-Go's concert, and watch the clip below to get your head bopping to the bea. Oh, and be sure to see Head Over Heels, which is currently in previews at the Hudson Theatre and officially opens on June 23! 

Head Over Heels

An Elizabethan love story turned on its head, featuring the music of The Go-Go's.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mallory Bechtel to Make Broadway Debut in Dear Evan Hansen; Laura Dreyfuss Sets Final Performance Date
  2. Mary Poppins Returns, Starring Emily Blunt & Lin-Manuel Miranda, Moves Up Release Date
  3. Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit Are Ready for the High Romance, Drama (and Laughs!) of Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  4. West Side Story to Return to Broadway with Director Ivo van Hove
  5. Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Diana Rigg, Pasek & Paul, Laurie Metcalf Earn 2018 Emmy Nominations

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters