Bernadette Peters on Saying 'So Long' to Hello, Dolly! & Gearing Up for Broadway Barks
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 13, 2018
Bernadette Peters
(Photo provided by DKC/O&M)

Broadway icon Bernadette Peters has a busy weekend ahead. The Tony-winning star plays her final performance in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! this Sunday, but not before co-hosting the 20th edition of her popular pet-adoption event Broadway Barks on Saturday. Peters sat down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest this morning to chat about her experience playing Dolly Gallagher Levi and the excitement of emceeing this year's Barks with Dolly! co-star Victor Garber. Watch Peters below and don't miss the chance experience Barks and Dolly! this weekend in NYC.

Hello, Dolly!

Bernadette Peters returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
Newsletters