Matt Doyle to Star in Huey Lewis & the News Musical Heart of Rock & Roll
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 20, 2018
Matt Doyle
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Talented Broadway alum Matt Doyle has signed on to play the central role in the upcoming Huey Lewis & the News musical Heart of Rock & Roll, making its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe this fall. Featuring a book by Jonathan Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan Abrams, with direction by Gordon Greenberg and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the previously announced tuner will begin previews on September 6 with an opening set for September 14.

Doyle has been seen on Broadway in Spring Awakening, Bye Bye Birdie, The Book of Mormon and War Horse. His off-Broadway credits include Brooklynite, Sweeney Todd and A Clockwork Orange. Doyle's screenwork includes Private Romeo and Gossip Girl.

With chart-topping songs such as "Do You Believe in Love," "Hip to Be Square," "The Power of Love" and "Workin' for a Livin'," Heart of Rock & Roll centers on Bobby (Doyle), a former rock singer who has traded in his guitar for a stable job in corporate America. He's on the verge of closing the ultimate business deal and winning the girl of his dreams (who also happens to be the CEO's daughter)—that is, if he doesn't jeopardize everything by reuniting with his band for another shot at rock-and-roll glory.

The Broadway-alum cast will also include Tony nominee John Dossett (Gypsy), Katie Rose Clarke (Miss Saigon), Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Kinky Boots), Patrice Covington (The Color Purple), Paige Faure (Cinderella), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Orville Mendoza (Peter and the Starcatcher), Lucas Papaelias (Once), Zachary Noah Piser (Sweeney Todd), Christopher Ramirez (Freaky Friday) and Billy Harrigan Tighe (Sweeney Todd).

The ensemble will feature Nicolette Burton, James Royce Edwards, Oyoyo Joi, Robert Pendilla, MiMi Scardulla, Salisha Thomas and Josh Tolle, as well as swings Bryan Banville and Katie Banville.

Heart of Rock & Roll will have scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Howell Binkley and orchestrations by Brian Usifer. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through October 21.

