So Long, Dearies! Bernadette Peters & Victor Garber Take Their Final Bows in Hello, Dolly!
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 16, 2018
Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters & the cast of "Hello, Dolly!"
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber said goodbye to Hello, Dolly! on July 15. The talents took their final bows as Dolly Gallagher Levi and Horace Vandergelder at the Shubert Theatre to incredible applause from the audience. As previously announced, Tony winner Bette Midler will reprise her role as the meddling matchmaker alongside David Hyde Pierce as Horace beginning on July 17; the production will close on August 25. Congrats to Peters and Garber on a wonderful run in the Tony-winning revival!

Broadway queen Bernadette Peters takes in the applause.

