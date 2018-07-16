Odds & Ends: Chilina Kennedy to Lead '60s Musical A Sign of the Times in Delaware & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Chilina Kennedy & More to Lead '60s Musical A Sign of the Times in Delaware

Chilina Kennedy, the multi-talented Beautiful alum currently appearing off-Broadway in This Ain't No Disco, has landed a fun new gig. The star will appear in A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark and multiple hitmakers of the 1960s, appearing at Delaware Theater Company from November 28 through December 23. Featuring a book by Emmy-winning Broadway alum Bruce Vilanch (Hairspray), direction by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace) and choreography JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock), the musical tells the story of Cindy (Kennedy), a young woman pursuing her passion and finding her voice in New York City in 1965. The principal cast will also include Ryan Silverman (Side Show), Drew Seeley (The Little Mermaid) and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Little Rock). A Sign of the Times was first seen in a world premiere engagement at Goodspeed Musicals in 2016.



Max von Essen Announces New Concert Engagements

Max von Essen, the powerhouse Tony nominee currently appearing on Broadway in Anastasia, has scheduled a pair of summer concerts in and around New York City. Von Essen will first play Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on July 22 at 8:00pm followed by a night at midtown cabaret venue Birdland on July 23 at 7:30pm. The new concerts, under the musical direction of Billy Stritch, will celebrate the best of Broadway and the American Songbook all while highlighting milestones in von Essen's theatrical career. In addition to his Tony-nommed turn in An American in Paris, von Essen's credits include Les Misérables, Evita, Dance of the Vampires and Jesus Christ Superstar.



Stephen Schwartz to Host 40th Anniversary Working Concert

Working, the 1978 musical that celebrated America's multifaceted workforce, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with an all-star concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below on August 12 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Composer Stephen Schwartz, who adapted Studs Terkel's novel for the musical, will serve as the evening's host. Stars scheduled to appear include three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Ann Harada, Major Attaway, Loni Ackerman, Marie France Arcilla and Felipe Joglar. Robert W. Schneider will direct the event, featuring music direction by Kevin David Thomas.



Manoel Felciano & More to Lead Kathleen Marshall's Much Ado at the Old Globe

Tony nominee Manoel Felciano is among the cast of a new staging of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing slated to play San Diego's Old Globe later this summer. Three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall will direct the new production, scheduled to begin previews on August 12 with an opening set for August 18. Felciano will take on the role of Don John alongside fellow principal players Sara Topham as Beatrice, Michael Hayden as Benedick, Fred Applegate as Dogberry, Michael Boatman as Don Pedro, James Newcomb as Antonio and René Thornton Jr. as Leonato. Much Ado will play a limited run through September 16.



Lauren Ridloff Lands Recurring Role on Season 9 of The Walking Dead

Lauren Ridloff, the actress whose recent Broadway-debut turn in Children of a Lesser God earned her a 2018 Tony nomination, is headed to the small screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ridloff will take on a multiple-episode arc during the ninth season of AMC's The Walking Dead, playing Connie, a deaf zombie survivor who communicates using American Sign Language. Dates for Ridloff's appearances are forthcoming.



P.S. Eager fans will have to wait for it! The 360-degree immersive exhibit Hamilton: The Exhibition has shifted its start date from November 17, 2018 to April 6, 2019 in Chicago.