Loren Lott Dances into Once On This Island While Hailey Kilgore Recovers from Injury

Understudy Loren Lott has taken over the role of Ti Moune in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Once On This Island at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The actress steps in for Tony-nominated and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning star Hailey Kilgore, who is on medical leave while recovering from a foot injury.



In a tweet, Kilgore shared, "During my last show I broke my foot onstage. As a result of that I will not be able to be in the show." She continued, "I'm very disappointed that I will not be there every day to tell the story with my incredible family of a cast."



Lott is an original cast member of the Once On This Island revival. She has also been seen onstage in the Broadway and touring productions of Motown the Musical.



Tony nominee Michael Arden directs and Camille A. Brown choreographs the first revival of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's acclaimed musical, which began previews on November 9, 2017 and opened on December 3. The cast also includes 2018 Tony nominee and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Hailey Kilgore, Isaac Powell, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin, Alex Newell, Darlesia Cearcy, Alysha Deslorieux, Kenita R. Miller, Rodrick Covington, Merle Dandridge, Cassondra James, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, Aurelia Williams, Emerson Davis and Mia Williamson.



Once On This Island follows Ti Moune (Lott), a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel (Powell), a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka (Newell), God of Water Agwé (Darrington), Goddess of Love Erzulie (Cearcy) and Demon of Death Papa Ge (Dandridge), guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.