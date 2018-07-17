Betsy Morgan, Jake Boyd & Joseph Taylor Will Return to Pie-Shop Sweeney Todd

The hit immersive off-Broadway staging of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s Sweeney Todd has announced the return of past cast members Betsy Morgan as Pirelli & Beggar Woman, Joseph Taylor as Tobias and Jake Boyd as Anthony. The three players will step back into the pie shop at the Barrow Street Theatre beginning on July 31, replacing Stacie Bono, Zachary Noah Piser and Billy Harrigan Tighe.



The current cast also includes Thom Sesma as Sweeney Todd, Sally Ann Triplett as Mrs. Lovett, Michael James Leslie as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as The Beadle and DeLaney Westfall as Johanna. The company also features Daniel Berryman, Laura Darrell, Matt Leisy, Liz Pearce, Monet Sabel, Drew Seigla and Haley Swindal.



Sweeney Todd features music and lyrics by Sondheim, a book by Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond and direction by Bill Buckhurst. The production features set and costume design by Simon Kenny, music supervision and arrangements by Benjamin Cox, music direction by Matt Aument, choreography by Georgina Lamb, lighting design by Amy Mae and sound design by Matt Stine.



As previously announced, Sweeney Todd will play its final performance on August 26.