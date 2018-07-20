Broadway BUZZ

A scene from TV's "The Office"
(Photo: NBC)
Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Office! A Musical Parody
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 20, 2018

Tickets are now on sale for The Office! A Musical Parody, a new musical based on the Emmy-winning comedy series. The show is scheduled to begin performances at off-Broadway's Theater Center on September 20.

Written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, the show highlights a typical day at Scranton's third-largest paper company, Dunder Mifflin. For no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees in an immersive parody experience in which audiences "work" with all their favorite officemates.

The Office! A Musical Parody features an original score by Assaf Gleizner, including songs titled "Scranton: The Electric City," "Why Is There a Camera Crew?," "Welcome to Diversity Day," "That’s What She Said!," "Did I Stutter?" and more.

The Office! A Musical Parody

An interactive new musical based on the popular hit TV series.
