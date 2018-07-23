Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bette Midler with the cast of "Hello, Dolly!"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Broadway Grosses: Bette Midler's Hello, Dolly! Return Breaks Two Million at the Box Office
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 23, 2018

Bette Midler made her way back down the staircase at Harmonia Gardens Restaurant on July 17, reprising her Tony-winning turn in the acclaimed Broadway staging of Hello, Dolly! Joined by her original leading man, David Hyde Pierce, Midler ignited the box office, with the Tony-winning production posting a gross of $2,062,015.00, nearly filling the Shubert Theatre to full capacity. With just five weeks left to see The Divine Miss M onstage, now couldn't be a better time to book your tickets to the hottest-ticket revival is town.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 22:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,143,813.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,488,032.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,225,761.00)
4. Frozen ($2,103,866.00)
5. Hello, Dolly! ($2,062,015.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($344,448.50)
4. Straight White Men ($336,876.40)
3. Pretty Woman ($328,854.00)*
2. Head Over Heels ($284,400.00)
1. Gettin' the Band Back Together ($229,554.75)**

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.69%)+
2. The Boys in the Band (102.24%)
3. Come From Away (102.02%)
4. Hamilton (101.76%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.56%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (80.52%)
4. Head Over Heels (80.13%)
3. Carousel (77.59%)
2. Kinky Boots (72.67%)
1. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (65.88%)

*Number based on two preview performances
**Number based on six preview performances
+Number based on nine performances
Source: The Broadway League

Hello, Dolly!

Bette Midler returns as Dolly Levi through August 25th.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Summer TV Standouts Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez on Staying True to Yourself and the Power of Pose
  2. Matt Bomer on Mixing Drinks in The Boys in the Band, Directing Darren Criss, Broadway Musical Dreams & More on Show People
  3. Straight White Men, Starring Armie Hammer & More, Opens on Broadway
  4. Abby Mueller Will Return to Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  5. Cats Film Nabs Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen & Taylor Swift

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters