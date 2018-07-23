Broadway Grosses: Bette Midler's Hello, Dolly! Return Breaks Two Million at the Box Office

Bette Midler made her way back down the staircase at Harmonia Gardens Restaurant on July 17, reprising her Tony-winning turn in the acclaimed Broadway staging of Hello, Dolly! Joined by her original leading man, David Hyde Pierce, Midler ignited the box office, with the Tony-winning production posting a gross of $2,062,015.00, nearly filling the Shubert Theatre to full capacity. With just five weeks left to see The Divine Miss M onstage, now couldn't be a better time to book your tickets to the hottest-ticket revival is town.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 22:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,143,813.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,488,032.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,225,761.00)
4. Frozen ($2,103,866.00)
5. Hello, Dolly! ($2,062,015.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($344,448.50)
4. Straight White Men ($336,876.40)
3. Pretty Woman ($328,854.00)*
2. Head Over Heels ($284,400.00)
1. Gettin' the Band Back Together ($229,554.75)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.69%)+
2. The Boys in the Band (102.24%)
3. Come From Away (102.02%)
4. Hamilton (101.76%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.56%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (80.52%)
4. Head Over Heels (80.13%)
3. Carousel (77.59%)
2. Kinky Boots (72.67%)
1. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (65.88%)
*Number based on two preview performances
**Number based on six preview performances
+Number based on nine performances
Source: The Broadway League
