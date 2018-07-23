Broadway BUZZ

The cast of "Smokey Joe's Cafe"
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Dance with Them! Smokey Joe's Cafe Opens Off-Broadway
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 23, 2018

Leiber & Stoller's Tony-nominated musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe has officially returned to New York. The tuner's new revival opened at Stage 42 on July 22, marking the show's first return since its history-breaking original Broadway run. Smokey Joe's features 40 pop songs including rock-and-roll and rhythm-and-blues tunes composed by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. The cast is led by Jelani Remy, Dionne D. Figgins, Dwayne Cooper, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Mike Sangerman, Emma Degerstedt, John Edwards, Alysha Umphress and Kyle Taylor Parker, bringing numbers like "Hound Dog," "Kansas City" and "Don Juan" to life eight times a week. Check out the photos to feel the excitement from opening night!

 

Smokey Joe's Cafe cast members Jelani Remy, Dionne D. Figgins, Dwayne Cooper, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Mike Sangerman, Emma Degerstedt, John Edwards, Alysha Umphress and Kyle Taylor Parker get together.

Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller

The Tony-nominated musical revue returns to New York.
