Dance with Them! Smokey Joe's Cafe Opens Off-Broadway

Leiber & Stoller's Tony-nominated musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe has officially returned to New York. The tuner's new revival opened at Stage 42 on July 22, marking the show's first return since its history-breaking original Broadway run. Smokey Joe's features 40 pop songs including rock-and-roll and rhythm-and-blues tunes composed by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. The cast is led by Jelani Remy, Dionne D. Figgins, Dwayne Cooper, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Mike Sangerman, Emma Degerstedt, John Edwards, Alysha Umphress and Kyle Taylor Parker, bringing numbers like "Hound Dog," "Kansas City" and "Don Juan" to life eight times a week. Check out the photos to feel the excitement from opening night!

