Alexandra Burke Will Bring Her Jazzy Dance Moves to London's Chicago

Alexandra Burke is the next Roxie Hart of the hit West End staging of Chicago. The TV star and stage alum will begin performances at the Phoenix Theatre beginning on August 13, replacing current lead Sarah Soetaert. Burke will play a limited engagement through October 14.



Burke rose to fame in 2008 after being named winner of ITV's The X Factor. Her stage roles include Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard, Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act and, most recently, Svetlana in the five-week revival of Chess at the London Coliseum.



Burke joins a Chicago cast led by Josefina Gabrielle as Velma Kelly, Martin Kemp as Billy Flynn, Mazz Murray as Mama Morton and Paul Rider as Amos Hart.



Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse and direction by Walter Bobbie.