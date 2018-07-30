Broadway BUZZ

School of Rock Welcomes Katherine McLaughlin & a New Class of Kid Rockers
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 30, 2018
Katherine McLaughlin
(Photo: DKC/O&M)

They're in the band! Nine new cast members join Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical School of Rock on July 30. Katherine McLaughlin makes her Broadway debut as Principal Rosalie Mullins, replacing Analisa Leaming, who played her final performance on July 29. The musical also welcomes a new group of kid stars.

New classmates include Layla Capers as Tomika, Darrow Golub as James, Matthew Jost as Zack, Jordan Cole as Lawrence, Hudson Loverro as Billy and Nirvaan Pal as Mason. Duke Cutler and Theodora Silverman are also joining the cast as swings. They replace John Allyn, Gabrielle Greene, Jim Kaplan, Ellie Kim, Colin Lauri, Cory Logan, Iggy Rosado and Zachary Zwelling.

School of Rock's current adult cast includes Justin Collette as Dewey Finn, Conner John Gillooly as the Dewey Finn alternate, Jonathan Gould as Ned and Lori Eve Marinacci as Patty.

School of Rock is based on the 2003 film of the same name, featuring music from the movie as well as an original score by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes, direction by Laurence Connor and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter. The show opened on December 6, 2015.

As previously announcedSchool of Rock will play its final Broadway performance on January 20, 2019.

School of Rock - The Musical

Andrew Lloyd Webber's newest musical arrives on Broadway.
Newsletters