Head Over Heels Standout Bonnie Milligan Talks Her Emotional Debut, Representation & Playing Princess

Most girls spend their childhood dreaming of one day becoming a princess, but for Head Over Heels standout Bonnie Milligan that dream became a reality. Milligan is making her Broadway debut as Princess Pamela in the new musical featuring music from The Go-Go's, something that she never thought would be possible. Here, Milligan talks about crying during her first performance at the Hudson Theatre, why the show's representation is so important and what Head Over Heels has in common with her early obsession with Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Not So Hard Knock Life

Musical theater has been a part of Milligan's life ever since she was a child. "I was always singing and dancing and moving around," she says. "My grandma told me a story once of where I watched the movie Annie five times in a row." In fact, Milligan's theater geek dreams are truly coming true working with Head Over Heels director Michael Mayer. "I was obsessed with Thoroughly Modern Millie, and now I'm working with [director] Michael Mayer! It's unbelievable," she says. "I love musical theater with all my heart. I have so many cast albums I'm obsessed with, but that one [Thoroughly Modern Millie] always meant a lot to me. Working with Michael Mayer is so full circle and beautiful and amazing."

Rollercoaster Road to Broadway

Milligan has been with Head Over Heels since its first table read back in 2014. She has seen it go through numerous transformations before landing on the Great White Way. "I did the original reading four years ago," she says. "I remember being so excited by it because the premise was so different and exciting. The fact that I got to play a beautiful princess was the most fun ever." Since then, the musical has played at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Curran Theatre in San Francisco before finding its home at the Hudson Theater. Milligan is also the only original company member from the Oregon production to still be attached to Head Over Heels. "All the ups and the downs — it's hard to put up theater. Who knew, right?" she says laughing. "It's been unbelievable, but I'm grateful for every leg of the journey I get to keep being a part of."

Representation Matters

Not only is Head Over Heels a blast; it's also a beacon of representation on the Broadway stage. Peppermint, known for her time on RuPaul's Drag Race, is making history as the first openly transgender actor to originate a principal role on Broadway for playing Pythio, a gender non-binary oracle. Milligan is also helping people feel seen by playing a princess whose size is not a plot point. "I feel privileged to do something where I feel like a lot of people that don't feel represented, or haven't ever been able to see themselves on stage, see themselves on stage," Milligan says. "As a plus size actress getting to play the beautiful character where there's nothing in the script about my size, the amount of young girls that have approached me [saying] that it means the world to them has been wonderful. I feel the importance of it, and I'm glad to be a part of it."

Magical Moments

The first preview of Head Over Heels, which marks Milligan's Broadway debut, is one of those nights that the actress will never forget. "It was so emotional. It was one of those [moments] where everybody told me to just be present because you only have your first night on Broadway once. I'm an emotional person, so every time I would be super present, I would be tearing up because it's all I've ever wanted," she says." The most overwhelming feeling of support struck me. When that curtain rose for the first time, my heart was pounding. I remember thinking, 'I gotta breathe!' because I was so excited. Throughout the whole show, I would tear up, it was magical. There's no other feeling I've ever had like that in the world."

Not-So Guilty Pleasure

Playing princess on stage in a tight corset, big dress and heels eight shows a week is exhausting beyond comprehension, but Milligan has a fool-proof post-show routine that keeps her feeling rested and ready for each performance. "I go home and I ice my feet and watch Netflix. I've been watching Pose on FX, which is everything." When it comes to guilty pleasures, Milligan isn't sure if she even feels guilty, which is yet another reason why she should be your new Broadway favorite. "I love watching bad TV. I don't want to like name anything in case it's insulting to shows I love," she says. "I like binge-watching TV shows or movies with friends, but I don't know how guilty I should feel."



Photographed by Caitlin McNaney at Broadway.com Studios | Hair and Makeup by Morgan Blaul | Dress by Eloquii | Shoes by Betsy Johnson | Video by Alexander Goyco | Video edited by Alexander Goyco| Video produced by Caitlin Moynihan



Interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.