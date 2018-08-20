Broadway BUZZ

Stephanie Torns to Play Two-Week Return Run as Jenna in Broadway's Waitress
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 20, 2018
Stephanie Torns
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Waitress understudy Stephanie Torns will return to the role of Jenna full-time beginning on August 21 for a limited run through September 2. Torns will play Jenna in the interim between Katharine McPhee's engagement, which concluded on August 19, and the start of Nicolette Robinson's Broadway-debut run in the role, on September 4.

Torns is an original cast member of Waitress. She has also been seen in the Broadway and national touring productions of Wicked. Torns previously played a pair of steady engagements as Jenna in Waitress earlier this year.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, direction by Diane Paulus and musical direction by Nadia DiGiallonardo. The show began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24, 2016.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
