Pretty Woman: The Musical Sets Broadway Closing Date

Pretty Woman: The Musical, the stage musical based on the hit 1990 film, will end its Broadway-premiere run at the Nederlander Theatre on August 18. The show began previews on July 20, 2018 and officially opened on August 16. By closing, Pretty Woman: The Musical will have played 27 previews and 421 regular performances.

Three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl and Samantha Barks lead the cast as Edward and Vivian, respectively, with Tony nominee Orfeh as Kit De Luca, Charlie Pollock as Phillip Stuckey, Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson, Sam Seferian as Giulio and Kingsley Leggs as James Morse. Married co-stars Karl and Orfeh were both honored with 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, with Karl winning in the category of Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical and Orfeh winning for both Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical and Favorite Diva Performance. As previously announced, Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt will take over the roles of Vivian and Edward beginning on July 22.

The ensemble features Allison Blackwell, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman and Darius Wright.

Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman: The Musical has a book by the film's screenwriter, J.F. Lawton, and late director Garry Marshall, and an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

The show features set design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg and sound design by John Shivers. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations are by Will Van Dyke.

As previously announced, Pretty Woman: The Musical will launch a national tour and open international productions in Germany and London's West End in the coming year.