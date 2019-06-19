Sponsored
Pretty Woman: The Musical Adds Title Number to Show; London Production & German Casting Announced

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 19, 2019
Samantha Barks & Andy Karl take their opening-night bow
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Mercy! The new Broadway sensation Pretty Woman: The Musical has announced that Roy Orbison's hit title tune is now being performed by the cast during the show's curtain call at the Nederlander Theatre. The new musical, which features an original score by Bryan Adams, previously didn't include the title number that was the basis for the 1990 smash film.

Also newly announced is the second international production of Pretty Woman: The Musical, set to play London's West End in 2020, with exact venue, dates and casting to be announced soon.

The previously reported German production has announced lead casting. German theater stars Patricia Meeden (Sister Act) and Mark Seibert (Dance of the Vampires) will play Vivian and Edward, respectively. The production will begin performances at Hamburg's Stage Theater an der Elbe on September 23, 2019 in advance of a September 29 opening night. Full German production casting will be announced at a later date.

Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, music-directed by Will Van Dyke and written by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, Pretty Woman: The Musical began Broadway previews on July 20, 2018 and officially opened on August 16.

The current Broadway cast is headed by Samantha Barks as Vivian Ward, 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winners Andy Karl as Edward and Orfeh as Kit DeLuca, Charlie Pollock as Phillip Stuckey, Kingsley Leggs as James Morse, Sam Seferian as Giulio and Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson.

As previously announced, Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt will take over as Vivian and Edward in the Broadway production beginning on July 22.

Watch Orfeh and the cast single the title number below.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
View Comments

