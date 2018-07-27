Broadway BUZZ

Mitchell Jarvis as Mitch Papadopolous in "Gettin' the Band Back Together"
(Photos: Joan Marcus)
They're Back and on Broadway! Get a First Look at Gettin' the Band Back Together
First Look
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 27, 2018

The band is back together and they're ready to rock out on Broadway. The new musical comedy Gettin' the Band Back Together began previews at the Belasco Theatre on July 19 and now they're offering up a first look at the Broadway production. Written by Ken Davenport and The Grundleshotz and directed by John Rando, Gettin' the Band Back Together stars Mitchell Jarvis, Jay Klaitz, Manu Narayan and Paul Whitty as middle-aged men who decide to reunite their high school band, Juggernaut. Check out the gallery below to get to know the band before the show officially opens on August 13.

Gettin' the Band Back Together

The new musical that proves it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.
