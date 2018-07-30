Odds & Ends: Hamilton Cast to Host New York State Voter Registration & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Hamilton Cast to Host New York State Voter Registration

The company members of the mega-hit Broadway musical Hamilton are living up to the message of their show. The talented group of stars have announced a New York State voter registration event, hosted by the cast, on August 4 from 5:15-7:15pm in front of the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Members of the cast who participate in the registration will have been trained by voter registration volunteers from the Hispanic Federation, an organization providing community services to the Hispanic community in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. New York State and local primaries will be held on September 13 with an August 19 deadline to register.



Beth Leavel's Turn as Gypsy's Rose Has Us on Our Feet

Tony winner Beth Leavel, upcoming star of Broadway's The Prom, is currently appearing as ruthless stage mother Rose in a new production of the beloved musical Gypsy at The Muny. The St. Louis outdoor theater has offered up a first look at the staging, which features a talent-packed cast also including Adam Heller as Herbie, Julia Knitel as Louise, Hayley Podschun as Dainty June, Jennifer Cody as Tessie Tura/Miss Cratchitt, Ann Harada as Electra, Ellen Harvey as Mazeppa and Leavel's fellow The Prom player Drew Redington as Tulsa. Check out video footage from Gypsy below and catch this company live at The Muny through August 2.







And the World Goes 'Round Replaces Carmen Cusack-Led Victor/Victoria at Reprise

Los Angeles' Reprise 2.0 has announced a new mounting of the Lucille Lortel Award-winning Kander & Ebb revue And the World Goes 'Round. Richard Israel will direct and John Todd will choreograph the production, slated to play September 5 through September 16 at UCLA's Freud Playhouse. The musical replaces the previously announced Reprise 2.0 production of Victor/Victoria, starring Tony nominee Carmen Cusack, which is now expected to be a part of the 2019 season. And the World Goes 'Round features classic Kander & Ebb tunes such as "Mr. Cellophane," "My Coloring Book," "All That Jazz," "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "Money, Money,” "Maybe This Time," "Cabaret" and "New York, New York." Casting will be announced at a later date.



Natascia Diaz & Claybourne Elder Sample Their Passion Performances in New Music Video

Broadway alums Natascia Diaz and Claybourne Elder are gearing up for a new staging of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Passion at Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA. The stars, who will play Fosca and Giorgio, recently took to the recording studio to sing from Sondheim's Tony-winning score. Watch the talented pair below and don't miss the chance to experience their moving performances in person. Passion will run from August 24 through September 23.







The Public Theater to Present Soul-Stirring Gospel at Colonus in Central Park

The Public Theater and Onassis Foundation USA have announced a co-production of The Gospel at Colonus, a retelling of Sophocles' classic Oedipus at Colonus, set to play the Delacorte Theater in Central Park this fall. Featuring a book, original lyrics and direction by Lee Breuer, with original music, adapted lyrics and music direction by Bob Telson, Oedipus at Colonus celebrates the 2,400-year-old myth of Oedipus' redemption with a rousing gospel-and-blues score. The production will run from September 4-9. Casting is forthcoming.



Drew Gehling & Tina Landau on the Moving New Musical Comedy Dave

The hit 1993 film Dave is currently receiving a debut stage production as a brand-new musical at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage. Featuring a Broadway-alum creative team including composer Tom Kitt (Head Over Heels), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls) and director Tina Landau (SpongeBob SquarePants), the new tuner is delighting and moving crowds at Arena's Kreeger Theater through August 19. CBS Sunday Morning featured the new tuner on July 29 with a sit-down featuring innovative director Landau and stars Drew Gehling (Waitress) and Mamie Parris (Cats). Watch the team below and find out just why the message behind Dave is more powerful now than ever.



