Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez & More Celebrate In the Heights 10th Anniversary with Vinyl Release

They're home! The creative team and members of the original cast of In the Heights reunited on July 30 in honor of the new special 10th anniversary vinyl of the Tony-winning musical. Creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Tommy Kail, orchestrators Alex Lacmoire and Bill Sherman were joined by original company members Mandy Gonzalez, Robin de Jesús, Christopher Jackson, Seth Stewart, Carlos Gomez, Olga Merediz, Janet Decal and Eliseo Roman at Barnes and Noble to discuss the show's journey and success. Check out the photos to feel like you won a $96,000 lottery!

