(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez & More Celebrate In the Heights 10th Anniversary with Vinyl Release
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 31, 2018

They're home! The creative team and members of the original cast of In the Heights reunited on July 30 in honor of the new special 10th anniversary vinyl of the Tony-winning musical. Creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Tommy Kail, orchestrators Alex Lacmoire and Bill Sherman were joined by original company members Mandy Gonzalez, Robin de Jesús, Christopher Jackson, Seth Stewart, Carlos Gomez, Olga Merediz, Janet Decal and Eliseo Roman at Barnes and Noble to discuss the show's journey and success. Check out the photos to feel like you won a $96,000 lottery!

In the Heights creative team and original cast members Tommy Kail, Bill Sherman, Robin de Jesús, Alex Lacmoire, Seth Stewart, Carlos Gomez, Olga Merediz, Mandy Gonzalez, Janet Decal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson and Eliseo Roman get together.
In the Height director Tommy Kail answers a question.
