Closing Time! Last Chance to See Hello, Dolly!, A Bronx Tale, The Boys in the Band & More

Bette Midler & David Hyde Pierce in "Hello, Dolly!," Adam Kaplan in "A Bronx Tale" and Charlie Carver, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Robin De Jesus & Michael Benjamin Washington from "The Boys in the Band" (Composite: Ryan Casey)

In August, New York theater audiences will say "So long, dearie!" to a beloved revival, plays old and new, star turns from TV faves and more. Here are the performances and productions to catch this month before it's too late.

The cast of A Bronx Tale (Photo: Joan Marcus)

AUGUST 5: A Final Cruise Down Belmont Avenue

Chazz Palminterri's A Bronx Tale went from a solo play to a 1993 movie to a 2016 Broadway musical. The show, which follows a young man torn between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be, features music from Alan Menken, direction from Jerry Zaks and Robert De Niro, choreography by Sergio Trujilio and even an appearance from Palmineterri himself.

Rachel Bay Jones and Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

AUGUST 5: So Big, So Small, So Long!

Heidi Hansen, the caring but overworked mom of Evan in Dear Evan Hansen, is the role that won Rachel Bay Jones a Tony Award. After being with the show through its out-of-town tryout, off-Broadway run at Second Stage and all the way to its current home at the Music Box Theatre on Broadway, Jones has been stunning audiences with her performance for three years.

Charlie Carver, Andrew Rannells, Tuc Watkins, Jim Parsons, Robin De Jesus, Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto in The Boys in the Band (Photo: Joan Marcus)

AUGUST 11: Party's Over

After 50 years, The Boys in the Band finally made its Broadway debut. As Mart Crowley's landmark 1968 play winds down its limited engagement, you have only a few more chances to witness this all-star, all-gay cast including Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Robin De Jesus, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells and more.

Anika Noni Rose and Trammell Tillman in Carmen Jones (Photo: Joan Marcus)

AUGUST 19: It's Not Over 'Til Carmen Sings

Tony winner Anika Noni Rose stars in the Classic Stage Company revival of Carmen Jones, the adaptation of George Bizet's famous opera Carmen from Oscar Hammerstein II. The production marks the first New York revival of the piece in 75 years, so make sure you check it out, because who knows when it will be back.

Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! (Photo: Julieta-Cervantes)

AUGUST 25: Catch Dolly Before It Passes By

Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber left Hello, Dolly! in July to make room for original stars David Hyde Pierce and Bette Midler, who will close out the run of the smashing revival. The Jerry Zaks-directed production nabbed four Tony Awards in 2017, including Best Revival of a Musical and Midler's Best Leading Actress in a Musical win. Catch it before closing for a once-in-a-lifetime thrill!

ALSO

AUGUST 4: Supergirl's Melissa Benoist departs Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Sardi's portrait in hand. Abby Mueller returns to the role August 7.

AUGUST 5: Fire in Dreamland, starring Rebecca Naomi Jones, ends at The Public Theater.

AUGUST 12: The polyamorous gay play Afterglow breaks up.

AUGUST 18: Black Sparta, by Layon Gray, closes off-Broadway.

AUGUST 19: Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe, starring Tatianna Maslany, finishes its extended run.

AUGUST 19: Merle Dandridge plays Papa Ge in Once on This Island once more. Tamyra Grey returns to the role August 20.

AUGUST 26: Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd at the Barrow Street Theatre before the pie shop closes.