Melissa Benoist
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Some Kind of Wonderful! Beautiful Star Melissa Benoist Gets a Super Sardi's Portrait
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 1, 2018

Beautiful star Melissa Benoist had a super day on July 31, when she was honored with a Sardi's portrait. The Supergirl star has been bringing audiences to its feet eight times a week in her Broadway debut as famed singer-songwriter Carole King at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre since June 7. The actress was joined by co-stars Kara Lindsay, Ben Jacoby and more of the Beautiful cast. Check out the photos below, and be sure to catch Benoist in the hit musical before she leaves the production on August 4.

Melissa Benoist signs her portrait.
Beautiful co-stars Ben Jacoby, Kara Lindsay and Melissa Benoist get together.
The Beautiful cast celebrates Melissa Benoist.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
