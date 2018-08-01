Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Renee Taylor's Autobiographical Solo Comedy My Life on a Diet Extends Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 1, 2018
Renée Taylor in "My Life on a Diet"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

My Life on a Diet, the acclaimed solo comedy starring Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Renée Taylor, has received an extension at off-Broadway's Theatre at St. Clement's. Originally slated for a limited engagement through August 19, the production will now conclude its run on September 2.

Written by Taylor and her late husband and comedy partner Joseph Bologna and originally directed by Bologna, My Life on a Diet dishes out juicy anecdotes about—and weight loss tips from—Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe, Marlon Brando and Cary Grant. In sharing Taylor's highs and lows—on and off the scale—as only she could, the star proves how the ability to laugh will get you through it all.

My Life on a Diet features scenic design by Harry Feiner, lighting design by Stefanie Risk, sound design by Jay Risk and projection design by Michael Redman.

My Life on a Diet

Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Renée Taylor returns to the New York stage!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Head Over Heels Standout Bonnie Milligan Talks Her Emotional Debut, Representation & Playing Princess
  2. Nicolette Robinson to Make Her Broadway Debut as Jenna in Waitress
  3. Anika Noni Rose on Snagging the Sexy Carmen Jones, Blending with Beyonce & More on Show People
  4. The Straight White Men Stars Pose in the Broadway.com Photo Booth on Opening Night
  5. The Band's Visit Star Katrina Lenk on Nail Care for the Tony Awards & the 'Whoa' Experience of Her New Co-Star

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters