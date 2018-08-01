Renee Taylor's Autobiographical Solo Comedy My Life on a Diet Extends Off-Broadway

My Life on a Diet, the acclaimed solo comedy starring Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Renée Taylor, has received an extension at off-Broadway's Theatre at St. Clement's. Originally slated for a limited engagement through August 19, the production will now conclude its run on September 2.



Written by Taylor and her late husband and comedy partner Joseph Bologna and originally directed by Bologna, My Life on a Diet dishes out juicy anecdotes about—and weight loss tips from—Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe, Marlon Brando and Cary Grant. In sharing Taylor's highs and lows—on and off the scale—as only she could, the star proves how the ability to laugh will get you through it all.



My Life on a Diet features scenic design by Harry Feiner, lighting design by Stefanie Risk, sound design by Jay Risk and projection design by Michael Redman.