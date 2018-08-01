Broadway BUZZ

Hugh Dancy & More to Join Stockard Channing in Alexi Kaye Campbell's Apologia
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 1, 2018
Hugh Dancy
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Emmy-nominated stage alum Hugh Dancy has been named among the complete cast of Apologia, a play by Alexi Kaye Campbell making its New York premiere this fall. Daniel Aukin will direct the production, set to begin previews at the Laura Pels Theatre on September 27 with an official opening scheduled for October 16. As previously announced, Tony and Emmy winner Stockard Channing will star.

Apologia marks a reunion between Dancy and playwright Campbell, who collaborated on the 2010 off-Broadway premiere of The Pride. An Emmy nominee for Elizabeth I, Dancy has been seen on Broadway in Venus in Fur and Journey's End.

Joining Stockard and Dancy onstage will be Tony nominee John Tillinger (Joe Egg with Channing), Megalyn Echikunwoke (Night School) and Talene Monahon (Bobbie Clearly).

Apologia follows Kristin Miller (Channing), a former radical activist and political protester of the 1960s who is now a celebrated art historian. The revelation that she will publish her memoir threatens to split her family apart.

Apologia is scheduled to play a limited engagement through December 16.

Apologia

Stockard Channing stars in the off-Broadway premiere of Alexi Kaye Campbell's acclaimed play.
