It Doesn't Suck to Be Them! Go Inside the 15th Anniversary Performance of Avenue Q

It doesn't suck to live on Avenue Q! Avenue Q, the musical comedy by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, celebrated its 15th anniversary on July 31 with a special performance. After spending six years on Broadway and earning three Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, the hit show transferred to off-Broadway's New World Stages where it has been playing to audiences since 2009. In honor of the show's 15th anniversary, several members of the original company returned to the neighborhood to celebrate like Rick Lyon, Stephanie D'Abruzzo and John Tartaglia. Check out the photos below and be sure to get your tickets to visit the funniest and furriest musical off-Broadway!

Original company members Jen Barnhart, John Tartaglia, Rick Lyon and Stephanie D'Abruzzo get together with Avenue Q creators Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, producer Robyn Goodman and set designer Anna Louizos.

Avenue Q creator Robert Lopez poses with original cast member Rick Lyon and Trekkie Monster.