Gizel Jiménez Moves to Avenue Q as Kate Monster
News
by Eric King • Aug 2, 2018
Gizel Jiménez
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Fresh off its 15th anniversary celebration, Avenue Q is getting a new Kate Monster. Gizel Jiménez will step into the role on August 27, taking over for Dana Steingold.

Jiménez made a splash off-Broadway in 2017 by starring in Miss You Like Hell opposite Daphne Rubin-Vega at the Public Theater. She has also been seen in Party People at the Public and in the 2010 national tour of West Side Story

She joins a cast that includes Ben Durocher as Princeton/Rod, Nicholas Kohn as Brian, Danielle K. Thomas as Gary Coleman, Jason Jacoby as Nicky/Trekkie Monster, Grace Choi as Christmas Eve and Maggie Lakis as Mrs T., Bear & others.

After spending six years on Broadway and earning three Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, the Avenue Q transferred to off-Broadway's New World Stages, where it has been playing since 2009.

Avenue Q

Tony-Award winning musical that is part flesh, part felt and packed with heart.
Newsletters