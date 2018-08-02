Gizel Jiménez Moves to Avenue Q as Kate Monster

Fresh off its 15th anniversary celebration, Avenue Q is getting a new Kate Monster. Gizel Jiménez will step into the role on August 27, taking over for Dana Steingold.



Jiménez made a splash off-Broadway in 2017 by starring in Miss You Like Hell opposite Daphne Rubin-Vega at the Public Theater. She has also been seen in Party People at the Public and in the 2010 national tour of West Side Story.



She joins a cast that includes Ben Durocher as Princeton/Rod, Nicholas Kohn as Brian, Danielle K. Thomas as Gary Coleman, Jason Jacoby as Nicky/Trekkie Monster, Grace Choi as Christmas Eve and Maggie Lakis as Mrs T., Bear & others.



After spending six years on Broadway and earning three Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, the Avenue Q transferred to off-Broadway's New World Stages, where it has been playing since 2009.