Julia Roberts Attends Broadway's Pretty Woman; Musical Honors the Late Garry Marshall

It was a huge night at Pretty Woman on August 2 when movie star Julia Roberts arrived at the Nederlander Theatre for a special event honoring the late Garry Marshall, who directed the 1990 movie (which obviously starred Roberts as well as Richard Gere) that serves as the basis for the new musical. Roberts hit the red carpet along with Marshall's wife, Barbara Marshall. At the end of the performance, director Jerry Mitchell revealed that there is now a seat at the theater with Marshall's name on it to honor the late director/writer/producer. Check out the photos below and note Roberts' Laverne & Shirley T-shirt, which pays tribute to one of the many sitcoms Marshall created (and which starred his sister Penny Marshall). P.S. There's video footage at the bottom, so scroll to see Roberts at the theater!

The late Garry Marshall's wife Barbara Marshall with Pretty Woman movie star Julia Roberts.

Pretty Woman director Jerry Mitchell announces an honor for Garry Marshall.

Producer Paula Wagner, Jerry Mitchell and Barbara Marshall, wife of the late movie director Garry Marshall.

Pretty Woman's co-composer and co-lyricist Jim Vallance.