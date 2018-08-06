Broadway BUZZ

Charlotte Rae, The Facts of Life Star & Two-Time Tony Nominee, Dies at 92
Obit
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 6, 2018
Charlotte Rae
(Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Charlotte Rae, a star of the stage and screen, who garnered Tony nominations for her performances in Morning, Noon and Night and Pickwick, died on August 5 at her home in Los Angeles, according to The New York Times. She was known for her small screen roles on Diff'rent Strokes and The Fact of Life, the latter of which earned her an Emmy nomination in 1982. She received a 1975 Emmy nomination for Queen of the Stardust Ballroom.

Rae made her Broadway debut in 1952 in Three Wishes for Jamie and went on to appear in Great White Way productions like Threepenny Opera, The Golden Apple, Li'l Abner and more. Off-Broadway, she appeared in The Littlest Revue, Henry IV, Romeo and Juliet, Happy Days, The Vagina Monologues, 70 Girls 70 and more. On screen, her numerous credits included Car 54, Where Are You?, The Phil Silvers Show, The Defenders, Barney Miller, Good Times, Hot L Baltimore and more. Her final final screen credit was Ricki and the Flash in 2015 alongside Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline.

Rae is survived by her son Larry Strauss, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

