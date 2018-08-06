Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Movies You Want to See at the Rooftop Cinema Club
Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 6, 2018
(Composite: Caitlin McNaney)

It's no secret that there's something special about classic movie musicals, which is why our newest week's Culturalist Challenge is so exciting. Not only did yourank the flicks you want to see join Rooftop Cinema Club's summer playlist, but the winning film will actually be shown on September 17! Check out the list to see which movie is getting new life at Rooftop Cinema Club!

10. Easter Parade


9. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers


8. Gentleman Prefer Blondes


7. Meet Me in St. Louis


6. On the Town


5. An American in Paris


4. Bye Bye Birdie


3. Oklahoma!


2. Funny Girl


1. West Side Story

