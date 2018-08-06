Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Eric William Morris, Christiani Pitts & Erik Lochtefeld
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
See King Kong Stars Eric William Morris, Christiani Pitts & Erik Lochtefeld Prep Broadway Bow
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 6, 2018

Something huge is coming to the Great White Way! King Kong, the stage adaptation of the monstrous myth immortalized by the 1976 film, begins performances at the Broadway Theatre on October 5. The new musical's stars Eric William Morris, Christiani Pitts and Erik Lochtefeld as well as its creative team members, including director Drew McOnie, songwriter Eddie Perfect, creature designer Sonny Tilders and more, met the press at The St. Cloud Rooftop Bar at The Knickerbocker Hotel in New York City on the sunny morning of August 6. The story centers on an ambitious young actress and a maverick filmmaker as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. Check out the photos, and gear up for this monster of a show to arrive on Broadway this fall!

King Kong leading lady Christiani Pitts is all smiles.
The King Kong dream team assembles! Aerial and movement director Gavin Robins, Erik Lochtefeld, director Drew McOnie, Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris, songwriter Eddie Perfect and creature designer Sonny Tilders grab a group photo.

King Kong

Something big is coming to Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Meet the New Anyas Who Are Leading Anastasia Across the World
  2. Skylar Astin to Step Into Santino Fontana's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Role in Final Season
  3. Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Makes Stage Return in London's The King and I
  4. Julia Roberts Attends Broadway's Pretty Woman; Musical Honors the Late Garry Marshall
  5. Charlotte Rae, The Facts of Life Star & Two-Time Tony Nominee, Dies at 92

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters