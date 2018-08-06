See King Kong Stars Eric William Morris, Christiani Pitts & Erik Lochtefeld Prep Broadway Bow

Something huge is coming to the Great White Way! King Kong, the stage adaptation of the monstrous myth immortalized by the 1976 film, begins performances at the Broadway Theatre on October 5. The new musical's stars Eric William Morris, Christiani Pitts and Erik Lochtefeld as well as its creative team members, including director Drew McOnie, songwriter Eddie Perfect, creature designer Sonny Tilders and more, met the press at The St. Cloud Rooftop Bar at The Knickerbocker Hotel in New York City on the sunny morning of August 6. The story centers on an ambitious young actress and a maverick filmmaker as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. Check out the photos, and gear up for this monster of a show to arrive on Broadway this fall!

King Kong leading lady Christiani Pitts is all smiles.