Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Skylar Astin to Step Into Santino Fontana's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Role in Final Season
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 6, 2018
Skylar Astin & Santino Fontana
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is always full of surprises, but this is quite the switcheroo! According to Deadline, Broadway alum Skylar Astin will replace Tony nominee and former series regular Santino Fontana, who as previously announced is set to lead the Broadway-bound Tootsie musical, in the role of Greg in the CW series' fourth and final season. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will return to The CW on October 12.

Astin led the Kennedy Center production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying this past June. Astin's stage credits include Spring Awakening, What We're Up Against and the 2016 Encores! Off-Center concert revival of God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, which also starred Fontana. He has been seen on-screen in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, Graves, Speech & Debate, Ground Floor and Glee.

Fontana, who played the role of Rachel's love interest Greg until early in the show's second season in 2016, concluded a run in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! in the role of Cornelius Hackl on May 6. Fontana's previous Broadway credits include Act One, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (for which he received a 2013 Tony nomination), The Importance of Being Earnest, A View from the Bridge, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Billy Elliot and Sunday in the Park with George.

Re-live some of Greg's signature songs from the series below.



View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Meet the New Anyas Who Are Leading Anastasia Across the World
  2. Skylar Astin to Step Into Santino Fontana's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Role in Final Season
  3. Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Makes Stage Return in London's The King and I
  4. Julia Roberts Attends Broadway's Pretty Woman; Musical Honors the Late Garry Marshall
  5. Charlotte Rae, The Facts of Life Star & Two-Time Tony Nominee, Dies at 92

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters