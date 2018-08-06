Skylar Astin to Step Into Santino Fontana's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Role in Final Season

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is always full of surprises, but this is quite the switcheroo! According to Deadline, Broadway alum Skylar Astin will replace Tony nominee and former series regular Santino Fontana, who as previously announced is set to lead the Broadway-bound Tootsie musical, in the role of Greg in the CW series' fourth and final season. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will return to The CW on October 12.



Astin led the Kennedy Center production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying this past June. Astin's stage credits include Spring Awakening, What We're Up Against and the 2016 Encores! Off-Center concert revival of God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, which also starred Fontana. He has been seen on-screen in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, Graves, Speech & Debate, Ground Floor and Glee.



Fontana, who played the role of Rachel's love interest Greg until early in the show's second season in 2016, concluded a run in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! in the role of Cornelius Hackl on May 6. Fontana's previous Broadway credits include Act One, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (for which he received a 2013 Tony nomination), The Importance of Being Earnest, A View from the Bridge, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Billy Elliot and Sunday in the Park with George.



Re-live some of Greg's signature songs from the series below.







