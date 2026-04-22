It’s Alive! First Look at The Rocky Horror Show Production Photos

Luke Evans and Josh Rivera in "The Rocky Horror Show" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The antici…pation has ceased. First look production shots of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Sam Pinkleton, are now available. The cast features Luke Evans as Frank-N-Furter, Rachel Dratch as Narrator, Andrew Durand as Brad, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Harvey Guillén as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Stephanie Hsu as Janet, Juliette Lewis as Magenta, Josh Rivera as Rocky and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Columbia. Before Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s lab officially opens on April 23, see what’s on the slab.

Rachel Dratch as Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Juliette Lewis as Magenta, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Columbia and Andrew Durand as Brad in The Rocky Horror Show. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Juliette Lewis as Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Luke Evans as Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show. (Photo: Sara Krulwich for The New York Times)

Juliette Lewis as Magenta, Andrew Durand as Brad, Stephanie Hsu as Janet and Amber Gray as Riff Raff in The Rocky Horror Show. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

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