It’s Alive! First Look at The Rocky Horror Show Production Photos

Luke Evans and Josh Rivera in "The Rocky Horror Show"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
The antici…pation has ceased. First look production shots of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Sam Pinkleton, are now available. The cast features Luke Evans as Frank-N-Furter, Rachel Dratch as Narrator, Andrew Durand as Brad, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Harvey Guillén as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Stephanie Hsu as Janet, Juliette Lewis as Magenta, Josh Rivera as Rocky and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Columbia. Before Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s lab officially opens on April 23, see what’s on the slab.
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