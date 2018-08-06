Odds & Ends: Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel Hits the Road & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel is Going on Tour

Dear Evan Hansen's Tony-winning creators Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson are going on 10-city book tour to promote Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel along with co-author Val Emmich from October 8 through October 16. The four men will present the book and sing selected songs at each stop. The tour launches October 8 in New York City and will travel to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. To find out more, click here.



The Actors Fund Offers Special Screening of King Kong with Broadway Creative Team

The Actors Fund is partnering with the Jacobs Burns Film Center to offer tickets for a special screening of the original 1933 King Kong film. The screen is part of the film center's ongoing series, "Life on the Stage: Conversation and Film" and will take place on August 21 at 7PM. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the members of the creative team of the upcoming Broadway musical based on the film including Olivier Award-winning director and choreographer Drew McOnie, Helpmann Award-winning set and projection designer Peter England and Helpmann Award-winning creature designer Sonny Tilders. Tony-winning producer Dore Berinstein will moderate the Q&A. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers and can be purchased by clicking here.



Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Announced for The Jonathan Larson Project

The upcoming The Jonathan Larson Project at Feinstein's/54 Below, a week-long event honoring the late composer, announced a star-studded lineup, including original cast members from Larson's shows who will make appearances at certain performances. Among those special guests is Rent's Daphne Rubin-Vega, who originated the role of Mimi, and Tick, Tick...Boom! stars Amy Spanger and Jerry Dixon. Rubin-Vega will be singing on Wednesday, October 10 at 7PM and Spanger and Dixon will be at the 7PM show on Friday, October 12. Each performance will feature unheard songs written by Larson and runs at Feinstein's/54 Below from October 9 to October 14.





