Michael C. Hall
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Michael C. Hall to Star in Thom Pain (based on nothing) at Off-Broadway's Signature
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 7, 2018

Emmy nominee and stage alum Michael C. Hall has been cast in Signature Theatre's upcoming new staging of Obie winner Will Eno's acclaimed work Thom Pain (based on nothing). Obie winner Oliver Butler will direct the previously announced solo play, running from October 23 through December 2 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Opening night is set for November 11.

The production will mark a reunion between Hall and Eno, who collaborated on Broadway's The Realistic Joneses. Hall is an Emmy nominee for Dexter and Six Feet Under whose stage credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lazarus, Cabaret, Chicago and Skylight.

Thom Pain (based on nothing) centers on the titular Thom Pain (Hall) as he desperately, and hilariously, tries to save his own life, or at least make it into something worth dying for.

Additional creative team members for the production will be announced at a later date.

Thom Pain (based on nothing)

Will Eno's surreal one-man show returns to the off-Broadway stage.
