Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Emma Degerstedt, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Dionne D. Figgins & Alysha Umphress in "Smokey Joe's Cafe"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Smokey Joe's Cafe Revival Sets Final Off-Broadway Performance Date; Cast Album & National Tour Planned
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 17, 2018

The first major New York revival of the 1995 Tony-nominated musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe will end its run at off-Broadway's Stage 42 on November 4. The hit compilation of songs written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller began performances on July 6 in advance of an opening on July 22. By closing, Smokey Joe's Cafe will have played 20 previews and 121 regular performances.

The producers of the revival have also announced that an original cast album will be recorded soon by Time Life Records. A national tour is planned for 2020.

Smokey Joe's Cafe showcases 39 pop standards, including rock-and-roll and rhythm-and-blues songs composed by Leiber and Stoller, including "Hound Dog," "Kansas City," "Don Juan" and the hit title number. The cast includes former Broadway.com vloggers Jelani Remy and Alysha Umphress, along with Kyle Taylor Parker, Dwayne Cooper, Emma Degerstedt, John Edwards, Dionne D. Figgins, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and Max Sangerman.

With direction and choreography by Joshua Bergasse and musical direction by Matt Oestreicher, the Smokey Joe's Cafe creative team also includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Alejo Vietti (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design) and Sonny Paladino (musical director). Prior to the New York production, Smokey Joe's Cafe played an engagement at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller

The Tony-nominated musical revue returns to New York.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Cody Simpson Will Make His Broadway Debut in Anastasia
  2. Harvey Fierstein on John Travolta's Edna Turnblad in Hairspray: 'I've Never Seen It'
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda on Watching Hamilton's King George While Sitting Next to Prince Harry: 'That's His Sixth-Great-Grandpa'
  4. Denée Benton & Carvens Lissaint to Join the Cast of Broadway's Hamilton
  5. My Fair Lady's Laura Benanti on Amy Schumer, Melania Trump & More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Frozen Dear Evan Hansen School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters