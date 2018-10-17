Smokey Joe's Cafe Revival Sets Final Off-Broadway Performance Date; Cast Album & National Tour Planned

The first major New York revival of the 1995 Tony-nominated musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe will end its run at off-Broadway's Stage 42 on November 4. The hit compilation of songs written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller began performances on July 6 in advance of an opening on July 22. By closing, Smokey Joe's Cafe will have played 20 previews and 121 regular performances.



The producers of the revival have also announced that an original cast album will be recorded soon by Time Life Records. A national tour is planned for 2020.



Smokey Joe's Cafe showcases 39 pop standards, including rock-and-roll and rhythm-and-blues songs composed by Leiber and Stoller, including "Hound Dog," "Kansas City," "Don Juan" and the hit title number. The cast includes former Broadway.com vloggers Jelani Remy and Alysha Umphress, along with Kyle Taylor Parker, Dwayne Cooper, Emma Degerstedt, John Edwards, Dionne D. Figgins, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and Max Sangerman.



With direction and choreography by Joshua Bergasse and musical direction by Matt Oestreicher, the Smokey Joe's Cafe creative team also includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Alejo Vietti (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design) and Sonny Paladino (musical director). Prior to the New York production, Smokey Joe's Cafe played an engagement at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



