Kimber Sprawl Replaces Samantha Marie Ware in Public Theater's Girl From the North Country
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 8, 2018
Kimber Sprawl
(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Kimber Sprawl, recent star of Broadway's A Bronx Tale, has joined the company of the U.S. premiere of Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country at the Public Theater. Sprawl will take on the role of Marianne Laine, replacing the previously announced Samantha Marie Ware, who has exited the production due to a scheduling conflict. Previews will begin on September 11 with an opening set for October 1.

In addition to her star turn as Jane in A Bronx Tale, Sprawl's stage credits include the Broadway production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and the national touring production of The Lion King. Her regional credits include a turn as Felicia in Memphis at Walnut Street Theatre.

The principal cast will also feature three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Mr. Burke, Tony nominee Mare Winningham as Elizabeth Laine, Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus as Nick Laine, Tony nominee David Pittu as Reverend Marlowe, Caitlin Houlahan as Kate Draper, Colton Ryan as Gene Laine, Todd Almond as Elias Burke, Jeannette Bayardelle as Mrs. Neilson, Sydney James Harcourt as Joe Scott, Robert Joy as Dr. Walker, Luba Mason as Mrs. Burke and Tom Nelis as Mr. Perry.

Girl From the North Country follows a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota. The musical's ensemble will include Matthew Frederick Harris, John Schiappa, Rachel Stern and Chelsea Lee Williams.

Girl From the North Country will play a limited engagement through November 4.

