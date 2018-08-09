Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

See the First Photo of Steven Pasquale & Kerry Washington in American Son
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 9, 2018
Steven Pasquale & Kerry Washington
(Photo: Sophy Holland)

Stage and screen stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington are set to star in Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son this fall. The duo will play a couple looking for their missing teenage son at a Florida police station in the middle of the night. Here is the first powerful photo of the performers together, bathed in red, white and blue light. Take a look at the photo, and then check out American Son, which begins performances at the Booth Theatre on October 8.

American Son

Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale star in the Broadway premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Network, Starring Bryan Cranston & Directed by Ivo van Hove, Will Play Broadway
  2. New Revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel to End Broadway Run
  3. Donna Murphy on Healing in Hello, Dolly!, Why She Needs a Fresh Tony Award & More on Show People
  4. Meet the New Anyas Who Are Leading Anastasia Across the World
  5. Skylar Astin to Step into Santino Fontana's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Role in Final Season

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters