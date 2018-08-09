See the First Photo of Steven Pasquale & Kerry Washington in American Son

Stage and screen stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington are set to star in Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son this fall. The duo will play a couple looking for their missing teenage son at a Florida police station in the middle of the night. Here is the first powerful photo of the performers together, bathed in red, white and blue light. Take a look at the photo, and then check out American Son, which begins performances at the Booth Theatre on October 8.